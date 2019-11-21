Politics
US clears $1 billion arms sale to India, ensuring supremacy in Arabian Sea
Updated : November 21, 2019 08:44 AM IST
The MK-45 guns will enhance India's naval capabilities, particularly in the Arabian Sea.
In a press statement, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said that the government has approved military sale to India of up to 13 MK-45 5 inch/62 calibre naval guns.
According to US security experts in Washington, the sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems.
