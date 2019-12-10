Politics
US body proposing sanctions against Amit Shah over CAB had pushed to deny Modi visa
Updated : December 10, 2019 06:34 PM IST
The USCIRF in July 2008 had asked the U.S. State Department to reaffirm its past decision to deny a tourist visa to Narendra Modi
Modi eventually returned to the United States in 2016, this time as the prime minister of India, and was honoured at the White House by the then US President, Barack Obama
