Politics
US army bans TikTok from government-owned phones
Updated : January 01, 2020 04:50 PM IST
The action follows a similar decision by the American navy in December, underscoring the seriousness with which the US government is taking TikTok's potential national security implications.
In India, IT ministry asked TikTok, one of the world’s most popular, in July to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use of its platform.
