Market settles higher for fifth straight day
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
U.S. allies greet Joe Biden as next President despite Trump refusal to concede

Updated : November 08, 2020 09:47 AM IST

The allies of United States congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election win on Saturday even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.
"I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Twitter.
Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Stock Market Highlights: Market settles higher for fifth straight day, ends over 1%; RIL top gainer

FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer's drug in 2 decades

