Politics U.S. allies greet Joe Biden as next President despite Trump refusal to concede Updated : November 08, 2020 09:47 AM IST The allies of United States congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election win on Saturday even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. "I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Twitter.