  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated : July 22, 2020 09:53 AM IST

the hackers researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of biotech firms and diagnostic companies that were developing vaccines and testing kits and researching antiviral drugs.
The charges are the latest in a series of aggressive Trump administration actions targeting China.
The two defendants are not in custody, and federal officials conceded Tuesday that they were not likely to step foot in an American courtroom.
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer

Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer

SBI Life Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 390 crore

SBI Life Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 390 crore

Axis Bank Q1 net profit drops 19% to 1,112.2 crore, misses estimates

Axis Bank Q1 net profit drops 19% to 1,112.2 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement