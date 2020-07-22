Politics US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research Updated : July 22, 2020 09:53 AM IST the hackers researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of biotech firms and diagnostic companies that were developing vaccines and testing kits and researching antiviral drugs. The charges are the latest in a series of aggressive Trump administration actions targeting China. The two defendants are not in custody, and federal officials conceded Tuesday that they were not likely to step foot in an American courtroom. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply