  • Urmar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Urmar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Urmar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Urmar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Urmar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Urmar constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Urmar is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Urmar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Urmar was won by Sangat Singh Gilzian of the INC. He defeated SAD's Arbinder Singh Rasulpur.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sangat Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangat Singh Gilzian garnered 51,477 votes, securing 40.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,954 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.86 percent.
The total number of voters in the Urmar constituency stands at 1,81,007 with 89,358 male voters and 91,642 female voters.
