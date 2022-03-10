Uripok Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Uripok Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Uripok is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Uripok legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Uripok was won by Yumnam Joykumar Singh of the NPEP. He defeated INC's Laishram Nandakumar Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's L Nandakumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yumnam Joykumar Singh garnered 6469 votes, securing 32.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 345 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.71 percent.

The Uripok constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.