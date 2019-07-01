Aviation
Upgradation of 55 out of 105 AN-32 aircraft done, says government
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:39 PM IST
He also said all transport aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) cleared for flying are fully airworthy.
Upgradation of the remaining aircraft is planned in a phased manner depending upon the supply of mod kits by Ukraine," Naik said.
