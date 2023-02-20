Upendra Kushwaha launches new party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal

JD(U)'s National Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha launched a new party on Monday and said he has been made its national president. "The party will take forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur," he added.

JD(U)'s National Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha launched a new party named Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal after days of tussle and war of words with Bihar Chief Minister and party leader Nitish Kumar.

Upendra Kushwaha said in a press conference on Monday said the decision to launch the new party was taken unanimously. "I've been made its national president. The party will take forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur. We'll work towards rejecting the agreement made with RJD," he was quoted by ANI as syaing.

Kushwaha added that barring a few, "everyone in JD(U) was expressing concern...Meeting was held with elected colleagues and decision was taken...." He said Nitish Kumar did a good work in the beginning but he started walking "on a path...which is bad for him and Bihar".

It was earlier speculated that Kushwaha would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he soon denied the reports saying the same.

Kushwaha had earlier alleged that he was being undermined within the party as part of a "conspiracy" to "politically weaken" his mentor and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

Who is Upendra Kushwaha?

Upendra Kushwaha, a key political aide of Nitish Kumar, had quit the JD(U) in 2013 to float Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). He allied with the NDA and tasted success in the Lok Sabha polls a year later and won a berth in the Union council of ministers.

Later, when Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA in 2017, Kushwaha grew uneasy. Nitish had quit the NDA in 2013 after it named Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. He quit the alliance and gave up his ministerial berth the next year. After spending several years in political wilderness, he was finally resurrected by his former mentor.

Kushwaha merged his RLSP with the JD(U) in 2021 with an eye on consolidation of the Koeri-Kurmi voter base — Kushwaha is from Koeri community while Nitish is from Kurmi. He was quickly rewarded with the top party post and a berth in the legislative council.

Nitish, however, left NDA and stitched a coalition with RJD and Congress last year and made RJD's Tejashwi Yadav the deputy chief minister.

Upendra Kushwaha Vs Nitish Kumar

Kushwaha was reportedly unhappy with Nitish Kumar over the latter's refusal to have him as a deputy chief minister — in addition to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar, himself known for his many flip flops, was not quite welcoming of Kushwaha's overtures, and when asked about him, recalled that the latter had left and returned to the JD(U) 2-3 times.