Voting for first phase of UP urban local body polls begins, UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote

May 4, 2023 7:38:55 AM IST

UP urban local body polls | As per the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote as voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in the state began on Thursday morning. The voting commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The polling for the second and last phase of the urban body elections will take place on May 11, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Over 2.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. They added that all the posts are being contested on party symbols. These local body polls will pose a key test for the parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
As per the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators.
