The Uttar Pradesh (UP) administration is set to release the reservation list of seats for the upcoming gram panchayat elections. Objections can be raised till March 8, while the final list is expected to be published around mid-March. The three-tier gram panchayat polls for 57,207 seats in the state will be held in April.

With the expiry of the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat and village panchayat heads on December 25 last year, the UP government had asked the district administration to take over the panchayat elections.

For the past several days, the candidates and their supporters could be seen doing the rounds of Vikas Bhavan, DPRO office and block headquarters, to find out the list of the reserved and unreserved seats for women, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

According to sources, the UP Election Commission could notify the dates of election for the posts of district panchayat presidents, panchayat members, gram pradhans, gram panchayat members and blockheads around March 25-26. The filing of nominations will begin in April.

It is being speculated that the panchayat elections could begin from April 10 and can be held in four stages.

There are 3,051 district panchayat member seats, 826 seats of blockheads, 75,855 area panchayat member seats, 58,194 village heads and 7,31,813 seats of gram panchayat members. As much as 51 per cent of these seats are unreserved. One per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 21 per cent for Scheduled Castes, 27 per cent Other Backward Classes and one-third for women.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh connected 31,149-gram panchayats of the state with an optical fiber network under the National Broadband Mission on Monday.