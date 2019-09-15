UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath
Updated : September 15, 2019 06:17 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that with the help of IIM-Lucknow, he planned to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy for the state.
He was speaking at the second edition of 'Manthan' â€” a leadership development programme conducted by the senior faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow for the chief minister, his ministerial colleagues and senior bureaucrats.
Talking about the first edition of the programme which was organised on September 8, he said his ministerial colleagues had prepared a road map for good governance and development of the state.
