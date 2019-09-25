#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

UP student who accused Chinmayanand of rape sent to jail in extortion case

Updated : September 25, 2019 03:12 PM IST

She was arrested around 9.15 am from her home by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police amid massive deployment of forces.
The woman was taken for a medical examination and later, produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vineet Kumar, who sent her to 14 days' judicial custody.
UP student who accused Chinmayanand of rape sent to jail in extortion case
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV