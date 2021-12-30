UP polls: Yogi promises tourism boost; Rajasthan CM takes potshots at Modi, Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the state government has worked on boosting tourism and employment at religious spots during an election rally wherein he inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 77 development projects worth Rs 437 crore. The assembly elections in UP are likely to be held by the end of March.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot waded into the UP electoral battle and took a dig and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The previous governments spent money on 'kabristans', our government spends it on beautification of places associated with deities, which are places of faith," Adityanath said, adding that this endeavour helps tourism, generates employment and boosts the economy.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Adityanath said, "When we take action against the mafia, the SP and BSP feel the pain most."

Adityanath also referred to the construction of the Ram temple begun in Ayodhya, and the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Earlier in Gorakhpur, the incumbent CM offered prayers before inaugurating an international level water sports complex. He also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 114 development projects. Computer tablets and smartphone were distributed among 1,000 youths for online education.

Over in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the more PM Modi and Shah campaign in UP, the less will be the BJP's chances of retaining power in the state. Gehlot also questioned Modi's silence over hate speeches in Haridwar and Raipur recently.

"They first faced a debacle in West Bengal and I think that the more they will do (campaigning), the less will be chances of their win as people understand everything," he said.

Questioning the PM's silence over hate speeches, Gehlot said, "The message of the prime minister matters. Why does the prime minister not appeal. He should have condemned what happened in dharma sansad (Haridwar) and in Raipur."

"On one hand, you are adopting Gandhi and on the other, you are saying nothing on the kind of words which have been used about the Mahatma. These two things cannot go along," he said addressing the media.