UP polls: Yogi Adityanath the 2nd CM to contest assembly elections from Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath, who has been declared the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gorakhpur will be the second leader to contest from the district as a Chief Minister after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971. Singh had contested from Maniram assembly seat of the Gorakhpur district while being a Chief Minister.

There was a mixed reaction from political parties after Yogi Adityanath was made the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar seat on Saturday. Main opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP's decision to field Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur constituency, saying the saffron party has already sent him home.

Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath. He had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. The SP chief had said, "As far as contesting elections is concerned, earlier it was said that he (Adityanath) will contest from Mathura, Prayagraj, Ayodhya or Deoband. I am happy that the BJP has already sent him home (Gorakhpur). Actually he did not get a ticket, he was sent back home," he had added.

"Yogi is not a member of the BJP. Imagine the CM who was demanding a ticket and did not get the seat of his choice. Saints of Ayodhya had said that they bid farewell to him (Yogi Adityanath) if he was given ticket from there after which the BJP has given him farewell and sent him to Gorakhpur," Akhilesh also said on Sunday.