UP panchayat elections live: Huge participation despite COVID-19 surge

Voting for panchayat elections have commenced in Uttar Pradesh amid surge of COVD-19 pandemic in the country. Today marks the first phase of the four phase elections and will see voting in the districts of Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 Zila Panchayat wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of Kshetra Panchayats. For the Gram Panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts.
Apr 15, 2021
11:09
People cast their votes in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections. Visuals from a polling booth in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/b1Gi8HtO7F
Gagaha: Villagers protest over missing names in the voter's list
Villagers are protesting in some booths after their names were missing from the voters list. The people of Bhatora village of Sakri alleged that the names of at least 135 people have been cut off from the voters list. The entire village has declared to boycott the elections.
Apr 15, 2021
10:17
BKU asks farmers to choose candidates 'other than BJP'
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has issued a statement asking people to choose any candidate, other than those from the BJP in the Panchayat elections that begin on Thursday. A statement issued by the BKU general secretary read, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha (united farmers front) is fighting against the anti-farmer policies of the Central government. We are going to the states where Assembly polls are being held and asking people not to vote for the BJP. Regarding the Panchayat elections in UP, we would like to state that BKU is a non-political organisation. We do not indulge in politics and do not appeal to people to vote for any party. We want people to vote for anyone except BJP-supported candidates." (IANS)
Apr 15, 2021
10:17
Apr 15, 2021
10:05
Congress, BJP upbeat about their chances
BJP state media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said that the work done by the state and central governments will help the party to win the election. The saffron party leader said that the government’s success in arranging ration and employment for lakhs of people who migrated back to UP during the corona pandemic will be a key factor in people voting for the party. The congress state spokesperson Ashok Singh on the other hand said the panchayat elections would spring a surprise in the state as the party would perform "brilliantly."
Apr 15, 2021
10:00
In addition to BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress parties such as the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party, are also in the race.
Apr 15, 2021
09:51
Gorakhpur: Residents of Vantangia villages cast their votes for panchayat polls, for the first time ever. The villages were declared revenue village by CM Yogi Adityanath in 2018. Voting for the first phase of UP Panchayat polls are being held today. pic.twitter.com/kzfr5GmeZa
Large number of voters have come in front of polling booths sending COVID-19 protocols for a toss. The violation of the protocols are a concern as the second wave of the pandemic is currently hitting the country hard. The polling for the first that commenced at 7 am will end at 6 pm. Earlier several politicians had requested to the election commission to postpone the elections that will see candidates from several political parties including BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party contest for public support in addition to independent candidates.