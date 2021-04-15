  • SENSEX
UP panchayat elections live: Huge participation despite COVID-19 surge

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 15, 2021 09:57 AM IST

Voting for panchayat elections have commenced in Uttar Pradesh amid surge of COVD-19 pandemic in the country. Today marks the first phase of the four phase elections and will see voting in the districts of Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 Zila Panchayat wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of Kshetra Panchayats. For the Gram Panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts.

