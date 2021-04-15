UP panchayat elections live: Huge participation despite COVID-19 surge

BKU asks farmers to choose candidates 'other than BJP'

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has issued a statement asking people to choose any candidate, other than those from the BJP in the Panchayat elections that begin on Thursday. A statement issued by the BKU general secretary read, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha (united farmers front) is fighting against the anti-farmer policies of the Central government. We are going to the states where Assembly polls are being held and asking people not to vote for the BJP. Regarding the Panchayat elections in UP, we would like to state that BKU is a non-political organisation. We do not indulge in politics and do not appeal to people to vote for any party. We want people to vote for anyone except BJP-supported candidates." (IANS)