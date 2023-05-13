English
UP Local Body Election Results 2023: Counting of votes begins, BJP ahead in 12 corporations, including Ayodhya and Lucknow

UP Local Body Election Results 2023: Counting of votes begins, BJP ahead in 12 corporations, including Ayodhya and Lucknow

UP Local Body Election Results 2023: Counting of votes begins, BJP ahead in 12 corporations, including Ayodhya and Lucknow
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 9:01:58 AM IST (Updated)

The BJP is expected to win at least 10 municipal corporations, according to a News18 exit poll forecast, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP are expected to win at least one nagar nigam apiece

Counting of votes for urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Saturday. Elections for urban local bodies were held on May 4 and May 11. State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 353 counting centers for the big day. Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected after the results are declared today. As many as 19 corporators have been elected unopposed. As part of the ULB elections, 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads will be elected.

The city of Shahjahanpur will elect its first mayor this year after becoming a municipal corporation in 2018.


There were BSP mayors in Meerut and Aligarh in 2017, while the BJP ruled the rest of the civic bodies.

