UP Exit Poll Results: Early exit polls indicate BJP retaining Uttar Pradesh with clear margin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have cleared the test in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 as some early exit polls have predicted the party to retain the country’s most populous state.

Matrize-Poll results on Uttar Pradesh has predicted BJP will win with a big margin. Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is set to bag between 262 and 277 seats, as per Matrize-Poll survey results. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party+ (SP+), the main challenger to BJP in UP, is set to bag between 119 and 134 seats. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may be reduced to 15 seats, while the Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, may bag between three and eight seats, according to Matrize-Poll results.

SP is fighting UP Assembly Elections 2022 in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

P-MARQ exit poll survey gave 240 seats to BJP in UP. It said SP+ might get 140 seats, the BSP may bag 17 seats, while the Congress could be reduced to just four seats. P-MARQ exit poll survey also predicted others and independents may get two seats.

Pollstrat exit poll survey gave 211-225 seats to BJP, and 146-160 seats to SP+ in UP. Pollstrat predicted all others to get 20-30 seats. ETG gave 230-245 seats to BJP in UP, 150-165 seats to SP+, and 7-16 seats to all others.

Dismissing pre-poll surveys that showed that the BJP had the edge in Uttar Pradesh elections, Yadav on Monday said the ruling party will be wiped out from the state when the results are declared on March 10. "Let them show whatever they have got. We are winning with a majority," he said.

Months after demonetisation in 2017, most UP exit polls had predicted a hung assembly but also stated BJP would emerge as the largest party. Barring the India Today-Axis survey (251 to 279) and Today's Chanakya (285), all the other exit polls had reported that the BJP would win around 160 to 180 seats. In 2017, most exit polls had also predicted the SP-Congress alliance to bag between 80 and 160 seats.

Unfortunately, the pollsters got it wrong. When the final tally emerged, the SP-Congress alliance had managed to bag only 54 of the seats (47 for SP and only seven for Congress).

The BJP surprised them all and came out on top with a thumping 312 seats. BJP’s count settled at a thumping 325 along with their allies (the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev BSP won nine and four seats, respectively). The accuracy of exit polls has been a subject of debate over the years. Experts state that they aren't accurate and only provide a broad trend and a sense of direction as to the mood of the nation.