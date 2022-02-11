  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • UP elections: BJP's flag flying high after 1st phase of polling, rivals depressed, says PM Modi at Kasganj rally

UP elections: BJP's flag flying high after 1st phase of polling, rivals depressed, says PM Modi at Kasganj rally

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj which will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh while the rivals were depressed.
Taking a swipe at the opponents, he said, seeing their hopes getting dashed after the voting, they have started blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).
He hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to name a roundabout in Ayodhya after iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6.
Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj which will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.
—With inputs from PTI
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Rupee slumps 24 paise to close at 75.39 against US dollar

Next Article

Quad Melbourne 2022: S Jaishankar stresses on need to play greater role in security of Indo-Pacific