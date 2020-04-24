  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

UP Chief Minister Yogi for 15 lakh jobs in UP in next 6 months

Updated : April 24, 2020 10:19 AM IST

The Chief Minister stated that employment can also be created by providing training in relation to mobile repairing
All departments have been directed to prepare a presentation in this regard within a week, said an official release.
UP Chief Minister Yogi for 15 lakh jobs in UP in next 6 months

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement