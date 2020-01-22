UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer
Updated : January 22, 2020 11:48 AM IST
The annual licence fee to serve liquor in a 50-room hotel has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh for category-1 cities.
The licence fee for category-2 cities has been fixed at Rs 7.50 lakh.
