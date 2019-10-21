#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
UP bypolls: Voting under way in 11 assembly seats, BJP prestige at stake in Lucknow seat

Updated : October 21, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Polling began for by-elections to 11 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after a number of MLAs moved to the Lok Sabha by emerging victorious in the general elections earlier this year.
The fate of 109 candidates will be decided in the by-polls that are being held in Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.
