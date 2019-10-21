UP bypolls: Voting under way in 11 assembly seats, BJP prestige at stake in Lucknow seat
Updated : October 21, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Polling began for by-elections to 11 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after a number of MLAs moved to the Lok Sabha by emerging victorious in the general elections earlier this year.
The fate of 109 candidates will be decided in the by-polls that are being held in Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.
