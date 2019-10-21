UP bypolls see 15-16% polling till 11 am; nearly 26% voting in Odisha’s Bijepur assembly byelections

Polling for the bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on a slow pace with 15 to 16 percent voters exercising their franchise till 11 am.

Polling in UP, which began at 7 am amid tight security, will continue till to 6 pm.

Polling started on a slow pace with about 15 to 16 percent voters casting their votes till 11 am, the election office in Lucknow said.

Voters are expected to come out in large numbers as the day progresses, they said.

Polling was going on peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident, they said.

Of the 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and one by BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.

The BJP, BSP, SP and the Congress have fielded their candidates on all the seats.

According to the office of UP's Chief Electoral Officer, 109 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the Assembly seats of Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

The by-elections were necessitated after some MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned as members of the state Assembly. The Assembly constituency of Ghosi became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

25.7% voting 11 am in Odisha's Bijepur assembly bypoll

In Odisha, about 25.7 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am on Monday for the Bijepur Assembly bypoll in Bargarh district, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani.

Lohani said polling was peaceful across the constituency.

A total of 2.32 lakh voters, including 1.20 lakh men and 1.12 lakh women are exercise their franchise in 285 booths to decide the fate of five candidates in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated after chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won two segments in the 2019 Assembly polls, vacated Bijepur and retained Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.