UP bypolls see 15-16% polling till 11 am; nearly 26% voting in Odisha’s Bijepur assembly byelections
Updated : October 21, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Polling for the bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on a slow pace with 15 to 16 percent voters exercising their franchise till 11 am.
In Odisha, about 25.7 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am on Monday for the Bijepur Assembly bypoll in Bargarh district.
The BJP, BSP, SP and the Congress have fielded their candidates on all the 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
