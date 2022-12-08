Dimple Yadav wins father-in-law Mulayam’s seat by over 280k votes in UP bypoll

Amid the excitement of Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party came back from retirement, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 288461 votes at the Mainpuri bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mainpur bypoll was conducted following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who held the seat. The victory in the elections holds special importance for former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who suffered losses in 2017, 2022, Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Dimple Yadav?

Dimple Yadav is married to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The daughter of an army officer, she grew up all over the country, including places like Bhatinda, Pune, Lucknow, Andaman and Nicobar. She studied at the Lucknow University, where she met Akhilesh, who had just returned from Australia after studying marine engineering in the late 1990s.

The couple married on November 24, 1999, in a grand ceremony in Lucknow. They have three children, two daughters and a son. In 2012, Dimple Yadav won unopposed from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat after two candidates withdrew their nominations.