Dimple Yadav wins father-in-law Mulayam’s seat by over 280k votes in UP bypoll

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 8:01:12 PM IST (Updated)

Amid the excitement of Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party came back from retirement, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 288461 votes at the Mainpuri bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav has won from the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh, which was the bastion of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Dimple defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 2,88,461 votes. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav contested the election to honour the contribution of her late father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Mainpur bypoll was conducted following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who held the seat. The victory in the elections holds special importance for former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who suffered losses in 2017, 2022, Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 


Who is Dimple Yadav?

Dimple Yadav is married to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The daughter of an army officer, she grew up all over the country, including places like Bhatinda, Pune, Lucknow, Andaman and Nicobar. She studied at the Lucknow University, where she met Akhilesh, who had just returned from Australia after studying marine engineering in the late 1990s.

Also read: Himachal election 2022: Pratibha Singh could be the next CM — who is she?

The couple married on November 24, 1999, in a grand ceremony in Lucknow. They have three children, two daughters and a son. In 2012, Dimple Yadav won unopposed from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat after two candidates withdrew their nominations.

She suffered a loss in 2019 at Kannuaj, after which she virtually retired from political life. However, post the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav she’s back with a bang.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
