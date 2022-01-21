UP Assembly elections: 'Do you see any other face?' Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' CM candidate

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted at being the party's chief ministerial face for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The remarks came during a press conference to release the party's 'youth manifesto'.

"Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere," Priyanka said on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly polls

In the manifesto, the party promised to fill the "massive backlog" of jobs in the public sector and promised 20 lakh jobs of which 8 lakh would be for women.

Priyanka, who along with Rahul Gandhi released the 'Bharti Vidhan' at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, said the party wants the focus to be on development as the propaganda that is mostly going around is negative or based on caste or communalism.

Rahul said the vision document is "not hollow words" but drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it.

"There are polls in UP and the youth there need a new vision and only the Congress can give that vision to the state," the former president said. "We don't spread hatred, we work to unite people and we want to build a new Uttar Pradesh driven by the strength and confidence of youth." Priyanka Gandhi added that the biggest problem in the state is unemployment and the youth are disappointed.

The Congress is going to the polls with a focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 percent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

With inputs from PTI