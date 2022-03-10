Yogi breaks the ‘Noida jinx’ as BJP heads towards securing second term

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards retaining its position as the leading party in Uttar Pradesh by crossing the 260-mark in the state.

With this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has broken the ‘Noida jinx’, a superstition some of the previous chief ministers have believed in.

Visiting Noida , which is a part of western UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, has been considered a bad omen by political leaders in the past and many have refrained from visiting the area.

However, Yogi Adityanath has proved otherwise.

In January this year, he didn’t just visit the area but also took a jibe at his political rivals for avoiding it. He had said that it was even more important that he visited as previous chief ministers had been afraid of going to Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav , chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who did not visit Noida during his tenure as chief minister in 2012-2017, Yogi Adityanath said that for him (Yadav), his own life and power was more important than the interest of the citizens and development work of the area.

Yogi Adityanath has visited Noida a couple of times during this tenure. In 2018, the SP leader had taken a jibe at Yogi Adityanath saying that the “Noida jinx’s effect” would be seen in the following years.

Yogi Adityanath’s Noida visits had also earned him praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who had said that he had done what Uttar Pradesh’s CMs never did – went to Noida. It was important to have faith, but blind faith was not desirable, the Prime Minister had said.

Origin of the superstition

In the 1980s, two chief ministers ND Tiwari and Vir Bahadur Singh had lost their positions after visiting Noida.

Mayawati’s party lost the 2012 polls after her visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also did not visit the area during his tenure as CM from 2012-2017.

