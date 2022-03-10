Mini

Uttar Pradesh Election Results LIVE updates: The counting of votes polled in the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections is set to start at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. While almost all the exit polls have predicted that the Yogi-Adityanath-led Bharatiya Jantaa Party (BJP) alliance will return to power, the main challenger Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance will increase its seat and vote share as well. The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and single-digit count for the Congress whose campaign this time was spearheaded by Priyanka Gandhi. If the exit polls are proved right and BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades. In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while the NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine. The BJP went in the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The voting for the politically-important state was done in seven rounds starting February 10. Also, click or tap here to catch all the live updates with CNBC-TV18's Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Results today: