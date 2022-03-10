Uttar Pradesh Election Results LIVE updates: The counting of votes polled in the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections is set to start at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. While almost all the exit polls have predicted that the Yogi-Adityanath-led Bharatiya Jantaa Party (BJP) alliance will return to power, the main challenger Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance will increase its seat and vote share as well. The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and single-digit count for the Congress whose campaign this time was spearheaded by Priyanka Gandhi. If the exit polls are proved right and BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades. In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while the NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine. The BJP went in the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The voting for the politically-important state was done in seven rounds starting February 10. Also, click or tap here to catch all the live updates with CNBC-TV18's Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Results today:
Exit Polls predict BJP coming for record second term in Uttar Pradesh
Change is certain in UP: Pilot on assembly polls
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the results of the assembly elections held in the five states will bring a change and that Congress' performance will be better. "People have watched the central government for eight years, and according to the feedback I have received from various states, I believe that a change is almost certain, be it in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand or the central government," Pilot told reporters in Tonk. "Wherever there is a BJP government, there is huge dissatisfaction in the minds of the people," he added.
Assembly election results 2022: When, where and how to check winners and losers of all 5 states
Here is all that you need to know about the assembly election results 2022
EC acts over EVM complaints, three UP officials removed from poll duty
Three officials were removed from election duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner. The officials were replaced on the directions of the Election Commission. The nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district have been pulled out from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in UP. Meanwhile, the BJP petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly attempting to spread "disaffection"and level false charges against the Election Commission and its officials.
Priyanka Gandhi addressed maximum 209 rallies, roadshows among various leaders
For the opposition, Akhilesh addressed 131 rallies and roadshows to take on the pantheon of leaders from the ruling camp. Mayawati, whose absence on the ground had initially triggered speculations that BSP was out of the power race, also hit the streets in favour of her party nominees. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who led the party from the front in UP, attended 209 rallies and roadshows, maximum among top leaders of various parties, in a bid to regain lost ground for her party in the Hindi heartland. Sonia Gandhi virtually addressed voters in her Rae Bereli constituency while Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies – one in Amethi and another in Varanasi.
EC makes COVID-19 protocols before counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh
In view of the pandemic, the Election Commission had issued separate guidelines for counting day. According to the poll panel's guidelines, counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process. To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans. Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall. Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves. Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall, the poll panel had said while announcing the election schedule on January 8.
Counting of votes to start at 8 am; over 750 counting halls created in UP
The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls.
Election Commission makes elaborate security arrangements in UP for counting of votes
The Election Commission of India has made elaborate security arrangements for the counting of votes. A three-layer security set-up has been made comprising of central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. A total of 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates on March 10, the police said. According to officials, a CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel. Of the 250, 36 companies have been earmarked for EVM security and 214 for maintaining law and order. Besides the CAPFs, 61 companies of PAC have also been provided to all districts, they said. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP Police; 1,807 inspectors; 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been put on duty.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 results today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments related to the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state through the day along with reactions, analysis and more.