UP Elections 2022 Phase First LIVE Updates: Polling underway on 58 seats; PM Modi appeals to voters to 'vote first'

UP Elections 2022 Phase First LIVE Updates: The battle for Uttar Pradesh begins on Thursday with polling scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm. Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.