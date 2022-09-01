UP administrative reshuffle: 16 IAS officers transferred

By PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 16 senior IAS officers, including Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, who was embroiled in controversy over the issue of transfers in the Health Department, officials said on Thursday. Prominent among others who were transferred include Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Navneet Sehgal, who has been sent to the sports department. While ACS, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad has been given charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Export promotion, Khadi, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who was on wait list has been given charge of Medical, Health and Family welfare departments as Principal Secretary, the transfer list released on Thursday morning said.

Prasad's name cropped up in a controversy related to transfers in the Medical and Health department. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had expressed his displeasure over the issue and questioned the procedure followed. ACS, Governor, Mahesh Gupta, has been given the responsibility of the Energy department while ACS, Sports, Kalpana Awasthi will be the new ACS to Governor.

Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Prasad has been given charge of the Home department besides his existing responsibility. Principal Secretary, general administration, Hari Om has been sent to the social welfare department while Member, Revenue, Sudhir M Bobade has been made Principal Secretary, Higher Education department.