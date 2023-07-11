The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as the Railway Minister, in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, officials of investigating agencies had earlier said.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday as the Opposition MLAs demanded Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation in the land-for-jobs alleged scam case.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, it had to be adjourned following protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "It is Supreme Court's order that a minister against whom a charge-sheet is being filed cannot be part of the cabinet. These ministers (Tejashwi Yadav) sitting in the cabinet are charge-sheeted. It is absolutely wrong to run the government with such corrupt ministers. It's a betrayal with the people and we will not accept this."

A heated exchange took place between Education Minister Chandra Shekhar and former minister Pramod Kumar, and marshals were called to stand in the way of the latter who walked menacingly towards the treasury benches.