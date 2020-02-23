#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

Updated : February 23, 2020 08:45 PM IST

Anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, sharp shooters on high-rise buildings and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying.
Police personnel from six districts have been deployed for the security arrangements and nearly 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been pressed into action.
