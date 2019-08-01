Unnao rape case LIVE updates: BJP expels MLA Kuldeep Sengar, rape survivor airlifted to Delhi

Unnao rate case LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce an order at 2 pm on the transfer of four cases connected to the Unnao rape victim and her family. The court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete in seven days the investigation into the truck-car accident that has left the rape victim battling for life. The BJP has reportedly expelled its jailed lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar. Here are the latest updates:

1.53 PM: The Supreme Court during the hearing said it will grant compensation to the rape survivor and her family and ask the state to pay compensation.

1.43 PM: King George Medical University hospital, Lucknow, says rape survivor and her lawyer admitted in the hospital are critical. Both are on the ventilator. Their treatment is being done by a team of experts at KGMU for free of cost (ANI)

1.32 PM: A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will also pass an order after receiving a report from doctors of Lucknow's Kind George Medical College hospital to shift her and her lawyer to AIIMS-Delhi.

1.30 PM: Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case.

1.25 PM: The Supreme Court will pronounce an order at 2 p.m. on Thursday on the transfer of four cases connected to the Unnao rape victim and her family. The court will also decide on the compensation and protection for the victim and her family. The court hauled up the Registry for the delay in producing a letter the victim wrote to the court seeking protection.

1.15 PM: The BJP expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao. The party has expelled Sengar, BJP sources said. The action came days after the girl was critically injured and two of her aunts died in an accident in Uttar Pradesh. The family alleged that the accident was an attempt to kill her.

