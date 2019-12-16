Unnao rape case: Delhi court convicts Kuldeep Singh Sengar, quantum of sentence on Tuesday

A Delhi court on Monday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for kidnapping and raping a minor from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in 2017. Sengar was found guilty under Section 376 of the IPC, and sections 5C and 6 of the Pocso Act. The verdict was much-awaited as the ups-and-down in the case shocked the nation and even included an alleged assassination attempt said to have been planned by Kuldeep Singh Sengar while behind bars.

While the expelled BJP lawmaker was convicted, his accomplice Shashi Singh was given the benefit of doubt by Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma and acquitted.

The judgement was based on mobile phone record evidence — the movement of accused Sengar was not in sync with that of the cell phone, the distance was 14 km from Makhi to Unnao.

The judge also observed: "The role of Shashi Singh is in doubt. It is clear that she had taken the girl to the spot. But she didn't know that the incident will take place. Because of powerful clout and the influence of Senger on police.

The quantum of sentence will come on Thursday at 11 a.m. The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment under POCSO.

Soon after his conviction by a Delhi court on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom.

He was seen crying beside his sister.