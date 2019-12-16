#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Unnao rape case: Delhi court convicts Kuldeep Singh Sengar, quantum of sentence on Tuesday

Updated : December 16, 2019 04:14 PM IST

The Delhi court will pronounce quantum of sentence in the Unnao rape case on Thursday at 11 am.
Soon after his conviction by a Delhi court on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom.
Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh was given the benefit of doubt by Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma and acquitted.
