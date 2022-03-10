Unnao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Unnao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Unnao is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Unnao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Unnao was won by Pankaj Gupta of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Manisha Deepak.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Deepak Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pankaj Gupta garnered 119669 votes, securing 51.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46072 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.91 percent.