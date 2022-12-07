Unjha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Unjha constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Unjha is an assembly constituency in the Mahesana district in the North region of Gujarat. The Unjha legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from Unjha constituency were Kiritkumar Keshavlal (BJP), Patel Arvind Amrutlal (Bhuro) (INC), and Urvishkumar Babubhai Patel (AAP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Unjha was won by Dr Asha Patel of Congress, who defeated BJP’s Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas of the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Asha Patel garnered 81,797 votes, securing 52.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19,529 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.76 percent.

The total number of voters in the Unjha constituency stands at 2,32,809. The Unjha constituency has a literacy level of 83.61 percent.

The Unjha constituency is popular for its Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Mandi, which is the largest market for spices like cumin seed, coriander seed, and fennel seed. Unjha is also famous for its association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was born in Vadnagar which falls in this constituency.