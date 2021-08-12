United Oppn protests against Modi govt for curtailing Parliament session; terms it 'murder of democracy'

A united Opposition was up in arms against the Narendra Modi government as the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die two days before the schedule. Opposition leaders marched towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament raising slogans against the government, saying, “It is a murder of democracy.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was also seen protesting against the government, said, “Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is a murder of democracy. The Parliament session is over. As far as 60 percent of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60 percent of the country has been crushed, humiliated, and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten.”

Delhi | Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/y9E3U5PxES — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The Monsoon Session was marred by repeated adjournments as the Opposition created uproar over the Pegasus project, handling of the second wave of COVID-19, farm laws, and fuel price hike. ¬Apart from the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, the rest of the Bills were passed without discussion.

“Centre does not want to run the Parliament proceedings properly. The government is passing laws without discussions. There should be a discussion on COVID-19 vaccination, current economic situation, unemployment, farm laws but the government is running away,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Shiv Sena also attacked the government saying the Opposition did not get a chance to present their views in the Parliament. “Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at the Opposition over the protest and blamed it for the washout of the session. “It's unfortunate how Congress and other Opposition parties are protesting on road. Democracy has been shamed. I would say that not just Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cried but democracy also cried. Opposition ensured washout of the whole session, and this is the height of anarchy,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Also, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, MA Naqvi, Piyush Goyal will meet Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today over Wednesday's incident in Rajya Sabha.