Union ministers to visit Jammu & Kashmir

Updated : January 16, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Union minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.
The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.
