Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Karnataka Governor ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot was the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Former BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as the Governor of Mizoram; Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh; and Goa BJP leader Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as the Goa Governor; Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya is now the Tripura Governor. Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais is being appointed as Jharkhand Governor and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has been appointed as the Haryana Governor.

The Cabinet reshuffle is likely to happen this week. BJP leaders Sushil Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal are likely candidates to be inducted into the Cabinet. The Cabinet can have a maximum of 81 ministers. A minimum of 18 ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet after July 7, sources said. This will be the first reshuffle of PM Modi's second term, which started in May 2019.

In 2019, there were 57 ministers -- 24 cabinet rank (reduced to 21 after the Shiv Sena delinked and Ram Vilas Paswan passed away), nine ministers of state with independent charge, and 24 ministers of state.