EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Assembly elections, Tesla controversy, hijab row and more

Jats will remain with BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government will come back to power in Uttar Pradesh due to the transformation it brought in the law and order situation and tremendous development, Union Roads and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says.

In a detailed Interview with CNN-NEWS18, the senior leader also said that TMC and AAP were reducing the support of the Congress and dividing the votes in Goa which will be one of the reasons paving the way for the BJP victory. Gadkari took a quip at why Congress was not declaring Harish Rawat as its CM face in Uttarakhand. On the Tesla controversy, the Minister said Tesla was welcome in India but Elon Musk's idea to manufacture in China and sell in India is "not a digestible concept" and revealed that he had met the India head of Tesla a few days ago to convince him to set up manufacturing base here.

On the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, the Union Minister said such small incidents are not good for the society, all religions must be respected and went on to recite a song from his RSS days to say there should be religious harmony in the society.

Edited Excerpts…

Q1. What are your chances in Uttar Pradesh Elections? The opposition is speaking about a change in UP in 2022…

I am fully confident that we will get the absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh. This is because if you compare the present situation from the previous time when the Samajwadi Party regime was there, the comparison of the two regimes clearly indicates that the law and order situation in SP time was totally worst. And it is a credit to Yogi Adityanath the way he handled and removed the gundaraaj from UP and that is one of the reasons that law and order situation is good and that is the reason that the common people have faith in Yogi and 100 percent that will mean victory for the BJP in UP.

The other important thing is that under PM Modi and CM Yogi, this double engine government has given excellent developmental projects to UP. As far as road infra is concerned, I have already promised the people of UP that we will make roads of UP within 5 years up to the US standard. I always tell people about the statement of US President John Kennedy that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. So from the road, prosperity will come and that is going to develop UP, bring more employment potential, per capita income and GDP. In the agricultural field, the majority of farmers in UP grow sugarcane and due to biofuel and ethanol policy, presently the sugar mills are now economically viable and that is the reason why with the support of the government, the farmers are getting money from sugarcane which was delayed earlier. Over Rs 1 lakh crore has been given to the farmers from the sugar mills which is a very big achievement.

Q. But some OBC Ministers left BJP and there is an SP-RLD alliance in West UP this time…

It never happens in politics that 2 plus 2 is 4. The politics for progress and development is the most important politics for the BJP. As far as our ideology is concerned, nationalism is the heart of it. The second important agenda is good governance, and the third is Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s thinking of antodaya - the last man of the society who is socially, economically, educationally backward, we always think that he is God for us and we want to work for him. To give him roti-kapda aur makaan, that is our mission. The progress of the last man of society is the highest priority for the party.

We do want to play politics on the basis of caste, creed, sex and particular religion. We want to play the politics for progress and development. Social equality and economic equality is the mission for us. We don’t want to discriminate anybody on any basis. And that is the reason our politics is Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka prayas and the welfare of gaon, garib, mazdoor, kisan is our agenda.

Unfortunately, other parties' agenda is who is Yadav, who is Muslim, they want to discriminate voters based on caste, creed, religion and language, but we are not in favour of all this politics. You can make an audit of our performance of as far as Modi and Yogi government and you can easily find the difference from the previous government. For the past 50 years, nothing happened in UP but since 2014, we have transformed UP into a new and progressive state.

Q. So the Jats will stay with you?

100 percent. I am confident of that.

Q. In Goa, you are fighting state elections without Mr Manohar Parrikar? Has Pramod Sawant been able to fill those big shoes?

Manohar Parrikar was a gem person and a very capable leader of Goa. We always feel the vacuum because of Manohar Parrikar in the politics of Goa. One thing is also clear that after Manohar Parrikar, the way in which Pramod Sawant has taken the charge and the way in which he delivered the total development work in Goa, I am fully confident that under the leadership of Pramod Sawant, people will vote for BJP and we will win over the situation and get a good majority.

Q. So this time we won’t need Mr Gadkari to go there and salvage it in the end?

I feel that we don’t need Gadkari there because there are two good friends - one is TMC and the other is AAP…they want to reduce the support of the Congress party, they are dividing the votes and that is one of the strengths for us to get a good victory in Goa.

Q. You could not convince Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal Parrikar who is fighting as an Independent.

Particularly that seat (Panaji), the party had promised to one leader who was really an important leader. It was difficult to give him (Utpal) a ticket from there, we gave him an alternative but he was not ready to accept it. It is really unfortunate but this is the fact.

Q. In Uttarakhand, you have changed two CMs - will Pushkar Dhami work in these elections?

What I have experienced in Uttarakhand is that people have a lot of good impressions of the new CM. He is young, dynamic and taking initiative. And he is has got the vision that he can change the situation in Uttarakhand. And one of the reasons is that he is reasonably a good person, approachable to all the people, and he listens to people, he is humble which is becoming an important strength for him. And that is exactly the strength for the party. And under his leadership, his acceptability is increasing day by day. Under his leadership, 100 percent we will get good results.

Q. Harish Rawat has said he wants a Dalit CM from Congress?

I can't understand that when Harish Rawat is a capable person, why Congress is not going to declare him as the CM candidate? I don’t know what is the politics behind this but ultimately I feel that the BJP has got a good chance in Uttarakhand.

Q. Harak Rawat left BJP for Congress. Will it have an impact?

Politics is a game of compulsions, contradictions, limitations and some people are coming and going. Unfortunately, politics is not ideology-based politics, the politics of convenience is very strong in the country and that is the problem that the people are leaving the parties. If anywhere there is a difference of ideology, then I can understand. Matbhinita (difference of opinion) is not a problem but vichhar-shunyata (Zero ideology) is a problem. And that is one of the big problems of Indian democracy. We need to make our politics on basis of ideology. But today there is no ideology - I never understand why people are leaving the party, I never understand why people are coming to the party. I always explain it as politics of convenience which is not good for democracy.