Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned from the Narendra Modi government. The development comes as his Rajya Sabha tenure is ending on July 7.

With the end of Naqvi's tenure in Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have no Muslim representation in Parliament.

Other incumbent Rajya Sabha MPs from the saffron party whose tenure came to an end in June and July are Syed Zafar Islam and MJ Akbar. Islam's tenure ended on July 4, while Akbar retired on 29 June.

BJP has 301 members in the Lok Sabha, but none of them is Muslim. The BJP had fielded six Muslim candidates in the 2019 general elections, but all of them lost the polls. In the 2014 polls, all the seven candidates also lost the elections.