Union Minister Kishan Reddy under preventive custody in Telangana, asks 'am I a criminal or terrorist?'

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy had announced a plan to visit the Telangana government's two-bedroom housing site at Batasingaram in Hyderabad.
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was placed under preventive custody on Thursday after he was stopped by the police in Shamshabad. The incident happened when Reddy was leaving for Batasingaram from Shamshabad airport to inspect a site of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's housing scheme for the poor, news agency ANI reported.
Soon after the incident, he, along with other party leaders, sat on the road in Outer Ring Road to protest against the police's move.
"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police DS Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union minister and other leaders to vacate the place. Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle, news agency PTI reported.
Reddy had announced a plan to visit the Telangana government's two-bedroom housing site at Batasingaram in Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the "house arrest" of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two-bedroom housing site.
Reddy alleged that the BRS government in Telanagan "is cheating people without building the double-bedroom houses and not distributing the completed houses".
"Today, as a Union minister, I wanted to visit Batasingaram and inspect the double-bedroom houses there. However, the BJP leaders across the state including DK Aruna, Eatala Rajender, Ramchander Rao and others were arrested. Are we in a Kalvakuntla emergency? Telangana, which was won by a great movement, is now under the control of Kalvakuntla family," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 1:36 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read