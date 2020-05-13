Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails Modi's 'Vocal for Local' call

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the PMs 'Vocal for Local' remark, saying that "while the local brands helped us in the times of crisis, we should pledge to use more and more local products and make our local global".

In a series of tweets, Shah said that it is time to make the sentence "the 21st century will be the century when India shines" true.

He added that this could only be achieved if 130 crore Indians unite to follow the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) pledge.

"Today, the Prime Minister made a special appeal. In this odd situation when everything was closed, the locals became our hard-time companions and supported us. Therefore, the time has come for us to pledge to use more and more local products and make our local global," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Shah also hailed the Prime Minister's leadership amid the crisis, saying his leadership has given a new direction to the world.

"In this challenging time, the new India not only handled itself vigorously, but also helped the whole world, which changed the way the world views India today," Shah said.

He also praised the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced stimulus measures which will take the total amount announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI to Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 percent of the GDP.

Shah said that the package will include interests of the poor, farmers, middle class and business class as well.

"The package will empower every section and make the country self-reliant," Shah said.