Cabinet reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; MoS Ashwini Choubey resign; here's full list

With just a few hours to go for the new ministers to swear in as Union Ministers, there has been a slew of resignations. The major announcement being the resignation of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan when the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other ministers who have put in their papers include Ramesh Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar, Raosaheb Danve.
Here is the list of Union Ministers who have resigned:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence has been abuzz with the activity since morning as the probable candidates for ministerial berths made a beeline to the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The frontrunners include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Pashupati Paras, Pritam Munde are likely to be part of the Modi Cabinet.
