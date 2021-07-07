Cabinet reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; MoS Ashwini Choubey resign; here's full list

With just a few hours to go for the new ministers to swear in as Union Ministers, there has been a slew of resignations. The major announcement being the resignation of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan when the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other ministers who have put in their papers include Ramesh Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar, Raosaheb Danve.

Here is the list of Union Ministers who have resigned:

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Minister

Santosh Gangwar, Minister of Labour and Employment

Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He is being appointed as the Karnataka Governor.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS of Health and Family Welfare

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, MoS for Education, I-T

Debasree Chaudhuri, MoS for Women and Child Development

Babul Supriyo, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of Jal Shakti