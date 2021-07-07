Home

    Cabinet reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; MoS Ashwini Choubey resign; here's full list

    Cabinet reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; MoS Ashwini Choubey resign; here's full list

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and his MoS Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre have also resigned. Other ministers who have resigned include Santosh Gangwar, Babul Supriyo, Debasree Chaudhuri.

    Cabinet reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; MoS Ashwini Choubey resign; here's full list
    With just a few hours to go for the new ministers to swear in as Union Ministers, there has been a slew of resignations. The major announcement being the resignation of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan when the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Other ministers who have put in their papers include Ramesh Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar, Raosaheb Danve.
    Here is the list of Union Ministers who have resigned:
    1. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Minister
    2. Santosh Gangwar, Minister of Labour and Employment
    3. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister
    4. Raosaheb Danve, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
    5. DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
    6. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He is being appointed as the Karnataka Governor.
    7.  Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS of Health and Family Welfare
    8.  Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, MoS for Education, I-T
    9.  Debasree Chaudhuri, MoS for Women and Child Development
    10.  Babul Supriyo, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
    11.  Pratap Chandra Sarangi,  Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
    12.  Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of Jal Shakti
      13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence has been abuzz with the activity since morning as the probable candidates for ministerial berths made a beeline to the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The frontrunners include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Pashupati Paras, Pritam Munde are likely to be part of the Modi Cabinet.
      For live updates on Cabinet reshuffle, click here
      First Published:  IST
