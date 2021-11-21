Union Cabinet to approve bills for withdrawal of farm laws on November 24

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws on Wednesday (November 24), sources in the government said. These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation. "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi had said on November 19.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals these three farm laws. The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

Also, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, will be holding a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday in a show of strength days after Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws. The gathering scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in the city was planned several months before Friday's announcement.

Farmer leaders said the protests will continue until the government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "Chalo Lucknow Chalo Lucknow (lets go to Lucknow) for MSP Adhikaar Kisaan Mahapanchayat. The agriculture reforms being talked about are fake and cosmetic. The farm reforms are not going to stop the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law pertaining to the MSP."

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws. The farmers' body said that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle.