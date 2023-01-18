Union Cabinet meet: Around Rs 1,335 crore to be spent on purchasing EVMs and upgrading VVPATs

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to buy new Electronic Voting Machines EVMs from Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd.
The Election Commission of India can now buy new Electronic Voting Machines EVMs from Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. The Union Cabinet approved this proposal during a meeting on Wednesday. It also approved a proposal to upgrade M2-M3 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail). "Around Rs 1,335 crore will be spent on purchasing EVMs and upgrading VVPATs," sources told CNBCTV-18 Awaaz.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?
Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect
Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
HDFC Life seeks IRDAI's nod to enter health insurance market — may focus on critical illness products post approval
Jan 18, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Cement Q3 Preview | The likes of Ultratech, ACC & Ambuja may show a recovery that may only get better by March
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This comes ahead of announcement of poll schedules in three of the nine states going to polls this year.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 1:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!