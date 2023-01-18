English
politics News

Union Cabinet meet: Around Rs 1,335 crore to be spent on purchasing EVMs and upgrading VVPATs

Jan 18, 2023 2:36:22 PM IST

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to buy new Electronic Voting Machines EVMs from Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd.

The Election Commission of India can now buy new Electronic Voting Machines EVMs from Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. The Union Cabinet approved this proposal during a meeting on Wednesday. It also approved a proposal to upgrade M2-M3 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail). "Around Rs 1,335 crore will be spent on purchasing EVMs and upgrading VVPATs," sources told CNBCTV-18 Awaaz.

This comes ahead of announcement of poll schedules in three of the nine states going to polls this year.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 1:13 PM IST
