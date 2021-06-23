Home

    Union Cabinet meet at 11 am today; several prominent leaders may join Modi's team

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Several positions are lying after Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal walked away from the alliance and the demise of LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan.

    The Union Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Wednesday amid reports of the Bharatiya Janata Party mulling of accommodating a few of the prominent leaders from the party and the National Democratic Alliance in Narendra Modi's government. Several leaders across the National Democratic Alliance were seen in the national capital in the last few days.
    Several positions are lying after Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal walked away from the alliance and the demise of LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan.
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the national capital last week and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He, however, downplayed reports linking it to the likely Cabinet expansion.
    Earlier, JDU president RCP Singh had told ANI, "I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JD(U) is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it."
    Earlier this month, Assam former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttarakhand former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had met the Prime Minister in the national capital. Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel had met Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the likely Cabinet expansion. Apna Dal is an important ally of the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in early 2022.
