PM Modi hails ‘Amritkaal’ Budget for poor and middle class — how Opposition reacted

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Budget 2023, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram welcomed the tax cuts. But why no mention of MGNREGA, inflation, wondered Shashi Tharoor.

Hailing the Union Budget 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the first budget of ‘Amritkaal’ will lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. "This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people and farmers," he said.

PM Modi said the government reduced tax rates to empower the middle class. He thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the new Budget and urged citizens to come forwards with the "new aspirations and enthusiasm."

Saying that technology and new economy has been given a special emphasis in the Budget 2023, he added, "We have to repeat digital payment success in agriculture as well." He went on to say: "This budget will work for green growth, green infra, green jobs and green economy."

"All sectors of India need the most adequate and modern infrastructure. 400 percent growth is already seen in infra and more than Rs 10 lakh crore investment will boost infrastructure," Modi said.

Few Congress leaders hail tax rebates but...

While the prime minister hailed the Budget 2023, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said there was no mention of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGA). "There's severe demand (for MGNREGA) in the rural areas, unemployment in the country is very very high... where did she talk about the inflation. You are giving tax rebates but people are spending more money."

As per the government report on the Union Budget 2023, Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to the (MGNREGP) scheme. The slab has been slashed 32 percent from the revised estimate for 2022-2023 of Rs 89,400 crore.

Another Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he was a believer in a low tax regime. "So, any tax cuts are welcome because giving more money into the hands of the people is the best way to boost the economy."