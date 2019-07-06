Politics
Union Budget 2019- Budget has no roadmap to push economy to 5 trillion dollarmark, says Shashi Tharoor
Updated : July 06, 2019 05:10 PM IST
The Budget reiterated many existing programmes of the government, but failed to do anything for the ordinary Indian citizen, the Thiruvananthapuram MP told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more