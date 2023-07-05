A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance

While overhauling Muslim personal laws may have emerged as the Uniform Civil Code’s raison d’etre, voices of dissonance have emerged from within the several tribal communities, and political outfits, including some allies of BJP in the North-East. Those tribal organisations say UCC could infringe on their centuries-old customs and practices in the sphere of marriage, inheritance, succession etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a meeting in Madhya Pradesh last week turns the spotlight on one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-pledged manifesto promises. Parleys between the Law Ministry, the Law Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law have further buoyed expectations that the clarion call for a UCC is not merely an election rhetoric.

While overhauling Muslim personal laws may have emerged as UCC ’s raison d’etre, voices of dissonance have emerged from within the several tribal communities — one of BJP’s crucial vote banks.

Tribal groups, including many BJP allies in the North-East, see the centre's pitch for UCC as a death knell for their century-old tribal traditions and customs.

Saffron party's allies, such as the National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya , and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland among others voiced concerns about how UCC could infringe on their centuries-old customs and practices in the sphere of marriage, inheritance, succession etc. India’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) population stands at 8.6 percent as per the 2011 Census.

Tribal Customs & Practices — Examples of Non-Uniformity In Personal Laws

Among the tribal population in India, customs & practices vary from tribe to tribe, including some of which are criminalised under the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955 in the case of Hindu tribes.

> Polyandry (marriage of a woman to two or more men at the same time), including fraternal polyandry, is a fairly common practice among several tribes across multiple states. However, it would be unfair to assume that the rationale behind these practices are steeped in misogyny. In a lot of cases, the reasons are socio-economic as well.

> Polygyny (a man with more than one wife) is a common practice among Bhil tribal groups. As per the 2001 Census, the Bhils accounted for a population of over 12 million. The Natha Pratha, practised by them, allows a man and woman to stay together without entering into wedlock. The custom also makes it mandatory for a man to pay a ‘bride price’, which is fixed by members of the community.

> The Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1949, recognises the ghar-jamai (resident son-in-law) form of marriage, via which the father of the bride can transfer his property to the son-in-law. However, the son-in-law has to give up any property he may have acquired from his father.

What Law Commission Said in 2018:

> Garo and Khasi tribes of Meghalaya are matriarchate. They follow a female line of descent and property is inherited by the youngest daughter.

> Among the Garos, the son-in-law comes to live with his wife‘s parents.

> Among Mikirs, if the girl is an heiress and an only daughter, she does not leave her house upon marriage. The Mikirs are mostly concentrated in Assam.

It must be caveated here that the then Law Commission had said that a "UCC is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage." The Commission further went on to highlight, "Secularism cannot be contradictory to plurality. It only ensures the peaceful co-existence of cultural differences. In fact, if one was to look for gender-just norms, many of the tribal customs can even be instructive."

Though several tribal customs owe their allegiance to socio-economic factors and their dependence on the land they thrive on, it would be naive not to admit that many practices are gender-discriminatory and exploitative in nature, thereby necessitating a review.

Scheduled & Tribal Areas — What Does The Constitution Say?

> The Fifth & the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution deals with the administration and control of Scheduled Areas as well as Tribal Areas.

> The Fifth Schedule covers 10 states: Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan & Maharashtra.

What Does the Fifth Schedule Offer?

> Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) in the states.

> TAC to advise on matters of welfare and advancement of the state.

> State Governor has the power to make rules for the governance of a scheduled area.

> The Sixth Schedule covers Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura & Assam.

What Does the Sixth Schedule Offer?

> Autonomous districts & autonomous regions.

> District & Regional Councils can make laws with respect to inheritance, marriage, divorce, and succession among social customs.

> Governor has the power to annul or suspend acts or resolutions passed by District & Regional Councils.

Fifth vs Sixth Schedule — Principal Differences

> While TACs under the fifth Schedule have mostly executive powers, they are denied extensive legislative & judiciary powers. District & Regional Councils under the 6th Schedule can frame laws.

> Sixth Schedule empowers District & Regional Councils to levy and collect land revenue taxes within their jurisdictions. TACs do not have such powers.

UCC — Why It Is More Than a Tightrope Walk

> If the Government chooses to leave tribal customs out of the purview of the UCC, it dilutes the spirit behind the UCC.

> Article 44 of the Constitution, which comes under the Directive Principles of State Policy urges the state to endeavour towards a UCC. However, several provisions within the Constitution allow for distinct personal laws for tribal communities.

> If the Government were to target only Muslim personal laws and leave tribal laws unscathed, it would expose itself to allegations of partisanship.

> The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram — an RSS affiliate that focuses on the welfare of members of Scheduled Tribes in the remotest parts of India have raised concerns as well, as per reports.

Several tribal customs would fail the litmus test of gender justice, and equality. As per the 2011 Census, scheduled tribes make up close to nine percent of the population.