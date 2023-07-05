CNBC TV18
A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance
By Avishek Datta Roy  Jul 5, 2023 3:56:38 PM IST (Updated)

While overhauling Muslim personal laws may have emerged as the Uniform Civil Code’s raison d’etre, voices of dissonance have emerged from within the several tribal communities, and political outfits, including some allies of BJP in the North-East. Those tribal organisations say UCC could infringe on their centuries-old customs and practices in the sphere of marriage, inheritance, succession etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a meeting in Madhya Pradesh last week turns the spotlight on one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-pledged manifesto promises. Parleys between the Law Ministry, the Law Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law have further buoyed expectations that the clarion call for a UCC is not merely an election rhetoric.

While overhauling Muslim personal laws may have emerged as UCC’s raison d’etre, voices of dissonance have emerged from within the several tribal communities — one of BJP’s crucial vote banks.  
Tribal groups, including many BJP allies in the North-East, see the centre's pitch for UCC as a death knell for their century-old tribal traditions and customs.  
